    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli vents his frustration by throwing his gloves in dressing room

    Virat Kohli got out after getting off to a good start yet again

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:08 PM

    Virat Kohli again got a start and when it looked like he will finally reach his elusive 71st international hundred, the Indian captain lost his wicket to Moeen Ali. Kohli, who managed 44 runs in the second innings, was seen venting his frustration by throwing his gloves in the dressing room.

    Virat Kohli was unbeaten on his overnight score of 22 when he started his innings on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England on Sunday. He edged few deliveries in the slip cordon but they luckily fell short of the alert England fielders. It allowed the 32-year-old to slowly and gradually find his rhythm, playing some glorious cover drives along the way. There was a strong feeling that the time for his 71st hundred had finally arrived and most probably the batting maestro was also feeling confident about it. 

    But fate wasn't on his side as while Kohli had seen off his nemesis Ollie Robinson earlier in the day already, it was off-spinner Moeen Ali who dented his plans this time. Playing for the turn, Kohli edged a delivery to Craig Overton and fell 56 runs short of the three-figure mark. The gutted right-hander vented his frustration by throwing away his gloves after reaching the dressing room. 

