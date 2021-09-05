IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli vents his frustration by throwing his gloves in dressing room

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on his overnight score of 22 when he started his innings on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England on Sunday. He edged few deliveries in the slip cordon but they luckily fell short of the alert England fielders. It allowed the 32-year-old to slowly and gradually find his rhythm, playing some glorious cover drives along the way. There was a strong feeling that the time for his 71st hundred had finally arrived and most probably the batting maestro was also feeling confident about it.