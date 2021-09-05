IND vs ENG | Ravi Shastri tests positive for Covid-19, in isolation along with Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Nitin Patel

Today at 3:39 PM
India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 amid the ongoing fourth Test match during against England at The Oval in London. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have been isolated after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive.
"The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening," BCCI said in its statement on Sunday.
"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.
The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the board added.
Earlier, during the 21-day break after the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and throw-down specialist Dayanand Garani had contracted the deadly virus. Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran were identified as close contacts of Garani and were isolated in Durham.
