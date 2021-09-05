IND vs ENG | KL Rahul fined for displaying dissent towards umpire’s decision

The incident happened in the 34th over of India’s innings in the morning session when KL Rahul was batting on 46. James Anderson managed to get a nick off Rahul's bat and the ball went straight into Johnny Bairstow’s gloves. The English players appealed for a caught behind chance and the on-field umpire Alex Wharf gave him not out. They reviewed the decision and the replays showed a spike on the Ultra Edge and the decision was overturned.