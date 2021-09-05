IND vs ENG | KL Rahul fined for displaying dissent towards umpire’s decision

Today at 4:18 PM
Opening batsmen KL Rahul has been fined for displaying dissent towards the third umpire’s decision, who ruled him after the England team reviewed the on-field umpire’s decision of not out on Day 3 of the fourth Test at The Oval. Rahul has been slapped with a fine of 15 percent of his match fees.
The incident happened in the 34th over of India’s innings in the morning session when KL Rahul was batting on 46. James Anderson managed to get a nick off Rahul's bat and the ball went straight into Johnny Bairstow’s gloves. The English players appealed for a caught behind chance and the on-field umpire Alex Wharf gave him not out. They reviewed the decision and the replays showed a spike on the Ultra Edge and the decision was overturned.
However, the 29-year-old believed that the sound came when the bat made contact with the pad and not from the outside edge of the bat. He shook his head in disbelief while walking towards the dressing room.
Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match." Consequently, one demerit point has also been added to Rahul's disciplinary record. This is Rahul's first offence in the last 24 months.
The 29-year-old has accepted the charges levelled by the on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and the match referee Chris Board, therefore no formal hearing was needed.
Rahul’s innings played a vital role in overcoming the first innings deficit of 99 runs as India scored 270 for 3, taking a 171-run lead at stumps on Day 3.
