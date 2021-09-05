IND vs ENG | Injury scare for India with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma not taking field at The Oval

Today at 9:34 PM
The BCCI medical team on Sunday confirmed that Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma will not take the field for the remaining final session of Day 4 due to their respective injuries. Pujara, who scored 61 in 2nd innings, has pain in his left ankle while Rohit Sharma has discomfort in his left knee.
In worrisome news for the Indian cricket team and its fans, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara could not take the field after India finished their second innings at 466 on Sunday. Revealing the reason behind the duo's absence from the field, BCCI said that Pujara was having pain in his left ankle while Sharma, the centurion of the match, has discomfort in his left knee. Notably, during the penultimate delivery of the 45th over on Saturday, Pujara nailed a back-foot punch off England fast bowler Craig Overton.
The shot had boundary written all over it, however, not leaving anything on luck, Pujara and Rohit ran hard in between the wickets. It was then that Pujara twisted his ankle while returning for the second run but the 33-year-old continued to bat after being attended by the team physios immediately. Pujara and Rohit stitched a 153-run partnership for the second wicket on Day 3 in the all-important Test match.
UPDATE - Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ihMSUPR7Im— BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021
Talking about the match, India on Sunday set a handsome 368-run target for the hosts after overcoming a first innings deficit of 99 runs in the ongoing fourth Test against England at The Oval. India's tail wagged once again as they posted 466 in the second innings as Shardul Thakur slammed his second consecutive fifty, while Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah scored 25 and 24 runs respectively.
