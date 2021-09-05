IND vs ENG | Injury scare for India with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma not taking field at The Oval

In worrisome news for the Indian cricket team and its fans, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara could not take the field after India finished their second innings at 466 on Sunday. Revealing the reason behind the duo's absence from the field, BCCI said that Pujara was having pain in his left ankle while Sharma, the centurion of the match, has discomfort in his left knee. Notably, during the penultimate delivery of the 45th over on Saturday, Pujara nailed a back-foot punch off England fast bowler Craig Overton.