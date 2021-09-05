ICC to hike Bangladesh Cricket Board revenue , says Nazmul Hasan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan has stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had agreed to significantly increase their revenue, from the next cycle starting in 2023. Hasan also went on to state that Bangladesh would be paid the same revenue as Australia.

On September 4, BCB president Nazmul Hasan stated that the ICC had assured them a significant rise in their revenue starting from the next cycle in 2023. Nazmul explained that the ICC agreed to hike their revenue after the BCB challenged the board, as they felt they were significantly underpaid.

"The (ICC) funding will increase in the future - from 2023, we will get much more," Nazmul told reporters at an event in Dhaka.

"From the next cycle, Bangladesh will get the same amount as Australia. We are getting the same amount as Zimbabwe now. I did challenge the ICC but there was no result as the revenue cycle had already begun."

The BCB president also asserted that their Fixed deposit receipt had significantly increased to over TK 900 crore.

"The BCB's money (savings) has increased a lot. We have earned it all. All of our sponsors are local, not foreign. We now have an FDR worth Tk 900 crore,'' asserted Nazmul.

Cricbuzz had reported that the BCB had received funding worth BDT 832.68 Crore until the 2019-20 fiscal year. The board's net earning was worth BDT 52.91 crore last year (2019-20 fiscal year) as they earned TK 332.82 crore while they spent Tk 279.91. Along with that, in the bank savings accounts and in cash, BCB have BDT 147.43 Crores while they got an FDR worth Tk 545 crore during the same time.