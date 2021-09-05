CPL 2021 | Faf Du Plessis hits 13 fours and 5 sixes en route CPL's third-highest individual score

Today at 8:33 PM
Former Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis hit Caribbean Premier League's (CPL) third highest individual score while playing for St Lucia Kings against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday. Plessis smashed 120 not out against Patriots at Warner Park in Basseterre with 13 fours and 5 sixes.
St Kitts won the toss and elected to field first on the fresh pitch which was perfect for batting. St Lucia openers Andre Fletcher and Faf Du Plessis provided them the ideal start scoring 76 runs for the first wicket.
Plessis then had an unbroken 124-run partnership with Roston Chase who scored an unbeaten 64 runs off 31 balls with three sixes and seven fours. Kings scored 224 runs at the end of the innings. In reply, Patriots were bundled out for 124 despite Evin Lewis's 42-ball 73.
Brandon Kings from Guyana Amazon Warriors holds the record of highest individual score. He scored 132 not out against Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium in 2019. Andre Russell from Jamaica Tallawahs is the second highest individual scorer with 121 not out against Trinbago Knight RIders at the Port Of Spain in 2018.
The Kings will play against Patriots once again on Sunday and Plessis will look to carry on from the where he left on Sunday.
OUTSTANDING!!! What a performance by @faf1307 120 not out which wins our @fun88eng magic moment from match 15. #CPL21 #SLKvSKNP #CricketPlayedLouder #Fun88 pic.twitter.com/bnmqDpxNF4— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2021
