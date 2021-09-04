IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals have sufficient time to get back into rhythm, believes Ajay Ratra

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ajay Ratra believes that the team has sufficient time to get back into the rhythm for the second leg of the IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals have started their preparations and are looking to start afresh for the second leg of the IPL, which will begin on September 19.

Ajay Ratra is keeping an eye on the pre-season alongside the assistant coach Pravin Amre. The franchise has organised the camp a little early which gives players ample amount of time to get themselves prepared for the high-octane tournament which was rescheduled due to players getting infected by Covid-19.

"It's a different season altogether, generally it happens in full flow, and we had good momentum in the first half. Now that it's happening after a break, so we will have to start afresh, and that's why our franchise has organised this camp a little early," Ratra said in a Delhi Capitals release.

"We do have sufficient time to get back into the rhythm we had in the first half of the competition, and fortunately, most of our players have been playing international cricket," he added.

Delhi had an amazing run in the first half of the IPL. Out of eight games, they won six and lost two and are currently at the top of the table.

The 39-year-old also believes long break can make it difficult for players to find the rhythm. "Even in Test cricket, sometimes it becomes difficult to find the rhythm after lunch breaks. So, breaks do make a difference. However, as I said before, we still have time, and most of our core players are playing international cricket, so they might be already in a good rhythm.

“Whereas, those who are coming from a long break, are utilising this camp. We have been spending more time with our domestic players, and there are good facilities here, so we will hopefully find our rhythm soon," he added

The rest of the coaching staff consisting Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Bowling Coach James Hopes are yet to join the squad. These days, the coaching staff organises a zoom meeting and they discuss the practice regimes required for the players.

"We do zoom calls with Delhi Capitals management regularly, and everyone from the coaching staff attends it, including our strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam, physios Dhananjay Kaushik and Patrick Farhart." said Ratra.

“We usually discuss the kind of practice regimes we need to set. Also, when this camp started Pravin Bhai (Pravin Amre) presented the whole plan to Ricky and all the other coaches. Similarly, I shared fielding plans for this camp with everyone," Ratra concluded