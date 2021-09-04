 user tracker image
    IND vs ENG | Twitters reacts to Virat Kohli and dressing room cheering Rohit Sharma after gritty fifty

    India batsman Rohit Sharma brought up his 3rd fifty of the ongoing series

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:04 PM

    On a crucial Day 3 for India, Rohit Sharma stood tall and scored his third 50 of the ongoing five-match Test series to help his team build on the lead after overcoming the 99-run first innings deficit versus England. Virat Kohli and the entire dressing applauded the knock from the senior batsman.

    India conceded a 99-run first innings lead on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval and a gritty knock from a senior batsman was needed to see the team through the deficit. As head coach Ravi Shastri would say, Rohit Sharma did just what the doctor ordered and scored a gritty fifty amidst the pressure to see India take a lead. In the process, the Mumbai Indians skipper also brought up his third Test fifty of the tour. 

    A special innings from a special player got appreciation from the entire dressing room with the charge being led by none other than Virat Kohli. The Indian fans at The Oval also rose to their feet for the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket.

    HITMAN SHARMA cool

    Big Game player 

    CONGRATULATIONS 

    Another FIFTY for the hitman 

    CONSISTENCY sealed

    Setting and breaking records 

