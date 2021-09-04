IND vs ENG | Twitters reacts to Virat Kohli and dressing room cheering Rohit Sharma after gritty fifty

Today at 7:04 PM
On a crucial Day 3 for India, Rohit Sharma stood tall and scored his third 50 of the ongoing five-match Test series to help his team build on the lead after overcoming the 99-run first innings deficit versus England. Virat Kohli and the entire dressing applauded the knock from the senior batsman.
India conceded a 99-run first innings lead on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval and a gritty knock from a senior batsman was needed to see the team through the deficit. As head coach Ravi Shastri would say, Rohit Sharma did just what the doctor ordered and scored a gritty fifty amidst the pressure to see India take a lead. In the process, the Mumbai Indians skipper also brought up his third Test fifty of the tour.
A special innings from a special player got appreciation from the entire dressing room with the charge being led by none other than Virat Kohli. The Indian fans at The Oval also rose to their feet for the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket.
Another 50 for Hitman 🇮🇳#RohitSharma #IND #INDvENG #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen pic.twitter.com/1B6xDtpyxR— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) September 4, 2021
Hitman Rohit Sharma has played in this tour with such maturity and control . He could be the man of the series from India .— Vinay Vashistha (@VinayVashistha1) September 4, 2021
Kya badhiya nazara hai. Rohit Sharma apne natural andaaz me aur Pujara ek nayi soch k sath. #INDvENG— abhi changer (@abhichanger) September 4, 2021
Rohit completes 2K runs in intl Cricket at England Soil :— ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) September 4, 2021
🇮🇳 Players with 2K intl runs in Eng Soil :
Sachin Tendulkar
Rahul Dravid
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma*#EngvInd
Fifty for Hitman 🔥#rohitsharma #engvsind #indveng #engvind #indvseng #indveng #londondada #blacksheepsports #blacksheep #cricanandha pic.twitter.com/IaIwjCcemw— BlackSheep Sports (@bssportsoffl) September 4, 2021
Since 2020, Rohit has been India's main man, not Kohli. Rohit has done very well with his consistency, compared to his once sporadic form, in which he would score a century every 10 games. He's come a long way#ENGvsIND #RohitSharma #viratkohli— Abhi (@Abhi82131100) September 4, 2021
Rohit sharma completed 2000 runs in all three formats - hitman records.#INDvENG— Sourabh Sharma (@saurubsharma) September 4, 2021
