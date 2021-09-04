IND vs ENG | Twitters reacts to Virat Kohli and dressing room cheering Rohit Sharma after gritty fifty

India conceded a 99-run first innings lead on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval and a gritty knock from a senior batsman was needed to see the team through the deficit. As head coach Ravi Shastri would say, Rohit Sharma did just what the doctor ordered and scored a gritty fifty amidst the pressure to see India take a lead. In the process, the Mumbai Indians skipper also brought up his third Test fifty of the tour.