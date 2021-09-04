IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma bringing his first overseas Test hundred with a six

Today at 8:08 PM
Rohit Sharma hit a six to bring up his first-ever Test hundred in some style in the ongoing fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who had hit 7 Test match hundreds in India prior to it, hit 12 four and six during the knock which is still going strong.
Rohit Sharma completed his wait for first-ever overseas Test hundred by bringing up the milestone in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Test versus England at The Oval on Saturday. The 'Hitman' of Indian cricket brought back memories of former India opener Virender Sehwag by bringing up his hundred with a six.
First century outside India for the Hitman! 🔥— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021
He gets there with a monster six over long on!
@ImRo45 Overseas 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/IkdNpwiMsy— 🆂🅺 (@ajithsantha007) September 4, 2021
Wow classic #RohitSharma— Aɾɱαɳ Aʅι ❤️ (@realArmanAli) September 4, 2021
💪💯😍 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/tGFV1gILtb
Rohit Sharma is an Inspiration and he Showed us what's the meaning of " Never give up"#Rohit— Harish Kum@r 🔥 (@HarishDongala) September 4, 2021
Eight years after his Test debut, Rohit Sharma gets his first overseas Test century with a six! 🙌 👏👏👍#ENGvIND21 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5UHbp144oy— SportsViz (@viz_sports) September 4, 2021
I've always been a Rohit Sharma fan, even when people called him Maggi, there was something about the elegance that he displayed.— Shiv Dhawan (@shivdhawan10) September 4, 2021
All the questions thrown at him, Rohit Sharma in tests? As as opener? This is the red ball, it swings.

This is Rohit Sharma. The End. #INDvENG
This is Rohit Sharma. The End. #INDvENG
