 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma bringing his first overseas Test hundred with a six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma brought up his 8th Test hundred on Saturday

    BCCI Twitter

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma bringing his first overseas Test hundred with a six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:08 PM

    Rohit Sharma hit a six to bring up his first-ever Test hundred in some style in the ongoing fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who had hit 7 Test match hundreds in India prior to it, hit 12 four and six during the knock which is still going strong.

    Rohit Sharma completed his wait for first-ever overseas Test hundred by bringing up the milestone in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Test versus England at The Oval on Saturday. The 'Hitman' of Indian cricket brought back memories of former India opener Virender Sehwag by bringing up his hundred with a six. 

    See and Enjoy cool

    Our new hero 

    Big Game player 

    HITMAN SHARMA cool

    CONSISTENCY sealed

    Perseverance and hard work 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down