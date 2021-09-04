IND vs ENG | There will be a cluster of wickets somewhere in India’s batting innings, predicts Michael Vaughan

Despite India openers starting strongly in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval, Michael Vaughan has predicted that the visitors will face a batting collapse sometime in the innings. He added that the England bowlers have been exceptional against the Indian batsmen in the series.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked in to bat in the last hour and scored 43 runs before the stumps on Day 2. The duo played well against the hosts without causing any damage to the Indian batting lineup. On Saturday, before KL Rahul departed, the duo added another 50 runs to their previous day’s score.

However, Michael Vaughan feels that the Indian batting lineup will face another batting collapse against the hosts in the second innings.

"This four-man seam attack that England have, they have been all over this Indian batting line-up. We saw it in the second innings at Headingley. The Indians made it tough, they hung in there, then there was a collapse. I do think that if England stay patient, I do think there will be a cluster of wickets somewhere," Vaughan said on BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

Vaughan added that the first hour of the game is crucial for both sides but India batsmen could be in a favourable condition by negating the Dukes ball in the first hour of Saturday.

"The first hour is the key. It will swing more in the first hour. In terms of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they have got the gift to be able to see off those balls that are bowled into that channel," Vaughan added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that England bowlers are good enough to create pressure on Indian batsmen and if they continue their good run, they can trouble the visitors.

"We have seen continuously throughout this series how the England seamers are good enough to be able to control that channel. If they go chasing that channel too early when the ball is moving around, they will probably snick to the cordon.

India are batting beautifully in the second innings and have already taken a lead of 100 runs at Tea. Rohit Sharma has brought up his first overseas Test hundred and is in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is batting on 48.