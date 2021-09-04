ENG vs IND | Habitual intruder Jarvo 69 arrested for pitch invasion at The Oval

Today at 1:14 PM
Infamous Youtuber Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvo 69, has been arrested by South London Police after he entered the playing facility on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval. He entered the ground during the fag end of morning session and barged into Johnny Bairstow at the non-striker end.
The Youtuber portrayed himself as an Indian cricketer for the third consecutive time. This time he was posing as a bowler. He had portrayed himself as a fielder and batsmen in the second and third Test respectively.
"Yes, Jarvo69 has been arrested by the South London police," a BCCI source told PTI.
He has been arrested on the suspicion of assault as he barged into Bairstow while sprinting towards the pitch. He was fined and banished from entering the Headingley premises by the Yorkshire CCC but ECB has failed to even promise any strict actions against the intruder. He was escorted by stewards but no official apology has been issued by the board.
The Indian team’s administrative and security staff has been closely monitoring the situation but they have not filed any complaint against the repeat offender.
As far as the game is concerned, India ended the day on a high with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the crease. Starting the second innings trailing England by 99 runs, the Indian openers put up a 43-run stand before stumps were called on Day 2 at The Oval.
