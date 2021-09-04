ENG vs IND | England might toil bit longer for wickets on Day 3, opines Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope, who was not included in the playing XI for the first three Tests received a call to fill the space of Jos Buttler in the fourth Test. It was Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow who restored the momentum for the hosts with an 89-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pope also stitched a crucial partnership of 71 runs with Moeen Ali to claim a 99 run lead for the hosts. The Chelsea-born cricketer scored 81 runs before Shardul Thakur scalped his wicket at a crucial point in time for the visitors. The 23-year-old batsman stated that the hosts will have to bowl harder to get early wickets on Day 3. He added that the bowlers will have less assistance from the pitch compared to Day 1.