Afghanistan planning to host Australia and West Indies for T20I tri-series, says ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari
Today at 9:57 PM
Amid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari has said that the board is hopeful of hosting West Indies and Australia for a T20I tri-series. He added that the Afghanistan Cricket Board is planning to conduct the series either in Qatar or UAE ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Hamid Shinwari is positive about resuming nation's cricket activities and said that the ACB is planning to host a T20I tri-series against Australia and West Indies in the first week of October ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
The T20I tri-series, which will benefit the teams before heading to the ICC tournament, is likely to be conducted either in Qatar or UAE. The CEO further stated that the board is hopeful of hosting the Tri-series in one of the Arab countries and that the series will be confirmed officially once their is a clarity over the availability of venues.
"Our team will be traveling abroad to play the tri-series hopefully, and that we could accommodate two important nations Australia and the West Indies. We are planning to conduct this series in one of the Arab countries, maybe in Qatar or the UAE. It still hasn't been decided. The series is confirmed given that a venue is available,” Shinwari told ESPNcricinfo.
Shenwari confirmed that after the completion of the T20 World Cup in UAE, Afghanistan will head to Australia for playing the one-off Test match as per the schedule.
"We have support for cricket from the management. After the T20 World Cup, we are going to Australia to play a one-off Test match. Talks with Cricket Australia are in the pipeline. After the World Cup, the team will be heading there."
Earlier, the three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan scheduled to begin on September 3 was postponed indefinitely considering the ongoing issues in Afghanistan. Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board declared that the series is rescheduled to 2022.
The tri-series is most likely to be conducted during the second leg of IPL 2021, which may result in the absence of big names who will feature in the 14th edition of IPL in UAE.
