Virat Kohli unhappy with Haseeb Hameed marking guard outside the popping crease

After England started their batting innings in the fourth Test at Oval, Virat Kohli was left fuming with opener Haseeb Hameed’s decision to mark his guard outside the popping crease. The Indian skipper expressed his disapproval as he complained to the on field umpire igniting a debate.

Indian batsmen once again failed to perform to the best of their ability against England as they perished for a mere 191 in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. Virat Kolhi and Shardul Thakur looked promising with their half-centuries, but could not continue their good run in the first innings. The England openers walked into bat with confidence from their good performance at Headingley in the third Test.

It was during the initial overs of the second innings, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment immediately after the England opener, Haseeb Hameed, marked his guard close to the forbidden area. Hameed marked his guard outside the crease, which irked the Indian skipper.

The England opener’s guard marking ignited a debate in the commentary box between Harsha Bogle and Ajay Jadeja. According to the rules, a batsman can mark his guard without coming into the forbidden area, which is five feet from the popping crease.

The MCC rule 41.15.1 says, “The striker shall not adopt a stance in the protected area or so close to it that frequent encroachment is inevitable”.

“The striker may mark a guard on the pitch provided that no mark is unreasonably close to the protected area.”

During the third Test at Headingley, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was asked by the umpires to not stand far away from the crease. However, the field umpires in the fourth Test at Oval did not find anything wrong in Hameed’s action during the match and he was not given the warning.

Hameed faced 12 balls before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him for a duck in the second innings. Bumrah and Umesh Yadav regained the momentum back for the visitors by clinching three wickets by the time stumps were called. England finished 53/3 at the end of the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval.