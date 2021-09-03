T20 World Cup 2021 | Will like to start our campaign by defeating India, asserts Babar Azam

Babar Azam has stated that India will be under more pressure than Pakistan as they do not have enough T20I matches ahead of the T20I World Cup in UAE. He added that UAE feels like home to Pakistan and that his team will like to beat India to kick off their campaign in the Gulf nation.

In the 8 T20Is India have faced Pakistan, the results of six of them have ended up in their favour while one has ended in a tie. India defeated Pakistan by six wickets last time in T20I when they met in the 2016 WC at Eden Gardens. This time, Pakistan will face India in T20 World Cup on October 24 in the UAE.

Ahead of the much-awaited match in the T20I World Cup 2021, Babar Azam has stated that India will be under pressure this time as they do not have any T20I matches in their schedule before heading to the tournament in UAE.

“India will be under more pressure, as compared to Pakistan, during the T20 World Cup match as they have not played T20 cricket as a group for quite a while. India are currently playing Test cricket and after that, they will get busy with franchise cricket," Babar Azam was quoted saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India always have an upper hand over Pakistan in ICC tournaments and they still remain undefeated in the ICC ODI World Cup. But, the Pakistan skipper is hopeful that they can make use of the UAE conditions, where they have played the majority of their matches in the last decade.

"It is like playing at our home ground when we play at UAE venues and we want to give our 100 percent on the field coupled with that," he added.

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021, Pakistan will play white-ball series against New Zealand and England. Former Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was dropped from the squad while Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah were recalled to the team for the series. The skipper stated that he is happy with the squad selection for the series against New Zealand.

"We are facing issues in the middle-order and this series is a good opportunity for players making a comeback to cement their place in the side," he said

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first ODI on September 17.