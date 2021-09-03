Reports | Rishabh Pant likely to remain captain of Delhi Capitals during UAE leg of IPL 2021

Ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, the Delhi Capitals management is likely to continue with Rishabh Pant as the captain of the team for the remainder of the tournament. Delhi Capitals are currently the table-toppers with six wins and two losses from eight matches they have played in India.

The second leg of IPL 2021 is all set to begin in UAE from September 19. Earlier this year, the 14th edition of IPL was called off due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in India and later the touranement venue was shifted to the UAE for the remaining 31 matches. IPL teams have already started their training sessions in the Gulf country ahead of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals has almost confirmed that they will continue with Rishabh Pant as their captain for the remaining matches in UAE. Notably, Pant was appointed as Delhi Capitals captain at the beginning of the season as their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury before the tournament.

A senior BBCI official has informed PTI that the Delhi Capitals management has already taken the decision of going ahead with Pant as their skipper for the remainder of IPL 2021.

"Last week, the host broadcasters (Star Sports), with the help of IPL management, shot a few promos for the season. It was shot in the gap between the third and fourth Test (against England) with IPL captains currently present in England. Virat Kohli (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) were there and so was Rishabh Pant (DC)," the source informed, reported PTI.

"Unless the BCCI-IPL management is aware of any other name of captain for DC franchise, the promos wouldn't have been shot. Therefore, whether DC announces it now or after a few days, Pant is likely to lead the DC for the remaining matches in the season."

Delhi Capitals are the current table-toppers in IPL 2021 with six wins and two losses from eight matches they played in India earlier this year. The Delhi-based team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE on September 22.