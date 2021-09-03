Ready to start playing cricket and winning games again, asserts Pat Cummins

After a second-string Australia were beaten comprehensively by West Indies and Bangladesh, Pat Cummins has stated that it is time for the Aussies to start winning games again. Cummins, who has not played since April, also talked about his leadership role in the team and how he had learned from it.

Australia have endured a torrid time of late after their consecutive series losses to the West Indies and Bangladesh. After being thrashed 1-4 in the T20I series against the Carribeans, the Men in Yellow salvaged some pride with a 2-1 series win in the 50-over format. However, things got worse when they landed in Bangladesh as the hosts secured a historic 1-4 win in the shortest format. The Australian batting line-up struggled massively as they never scored more than 121 runs in any of the five matches.

However, after the backlash, Australia now appears to be ready to make a comeback to world cricket and Cummins revealed that the team had been preparing for the last two weeks.

“With a child on the way I’ve started to think more about the future of our children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They’re going to be the ones who will feel the effects of our actions right now. It has been a productive couple of weeks and everyone is ready to move on and start playing cricket and winning games. We’re over all the talking and ready to get back playing,” Cummins said in an interview with The Herald.

“Just like I want them to have a great education, great friendships, and a happy life, I want to make sure that we’re doing the best to look after this planet we all live on.”

Cummins, who has taken 312 international wickets in international cricket, is currently the vice-captain for the Australian team across all formats. With a number of Australian legends pointing at the tall pacer to take up the role of the skipper, Cummins explained that he has learned a lot over the last couple of years. He added that the experience will hold him in good stead as he goes forward.

“It’s still a little while away. It’s like any new job. You don’t actually know until you’re in that position. I certainly feel better equipped now than I was a couple of years ago just through more exposure to leadership responsibilities through the vice-captain role. I’m more confident in my style and how I want to go about things,” said Cummins.