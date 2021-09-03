IPL 2021 | Sitting and watching my teammates play was difficult for me, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury in the build-up to IPL 2021 which resulted in him missing out on the first half of the season. However, with COVID disrupting the IPL, Iyer now has a chance of playing his part in his team’s campaign. Having undergone surgery, the Mumbai-born player is back in the running and is keen to get started with his team again. He explained the struggles of dealing with his injury, and the following recovery process, by stating it was difficult to just sit and watch his team on TV.