IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to pitch invader Jarvo 69 crashing into Jonny Bairstow at The Oval

Pitch invader Jarvo, who had walked into the field of play dressed as an Indian player during the second and third Test, made his presence felt on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval as well. This time he mimed a run-up and ran straight into a very unimpressed Jonny Bairstow.
Jarvo 69 turned up as a Team India fielder at Lord's, went a step ahead and walked in to bat after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the third Test at the Headingley and now he has picked on to bowling duties for Virat Kohli's men at The Oval in the ongoing fourth Test.
While the incidents were funny on the first two occasions, fans, experts and formers cricketers have raised concerns over the security lapses in England cricket grounds. Jarvo, who sports the Jersey number 69, made Umesh Yadav stop his run-up before running in to bowl to Ollie Pope. In the process, he literally rammed into Jonny Bairstow looked utterly unimpressed.
Bairstow had looked baffled after Jarvo's antics in the third Test as well. While the security was forcing him out, the right-hander was seen throwing the gloves of the fan out of the ground in anger.
"I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot," commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted after Jarvo's 'invasion' on Friday.
Jarvo again!!! Wants to bowl this time 😂😂#jarvo69 #jarvo #ENGvIND #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/zj6BdLAvTg— Name (@YourNanban) September 3, 2021
How does this Jarvo keep getting let into grounds????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) September 3, 2021
Jarvo 69 is back again.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tuudPJ1mUn— Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) September 3, 2021
Ffs. Jarvo 69 is back and it’s all quite boring now pic.twitter.com/AKAJ9C9PaO— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 3, 2021
Jarvo 69 is back again for the 3rd time.#ind vseng #jarvo69 pic.twitter.com/9RFdMtkjol— pcgraphiczz (@pcgraphiczz) September 3, 2021
Hattrick for Jarvo #jarvo69 #IndvsEng 🤣🤣🤣 he did it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/JJiNfsvDL0— An Ephemeral Voice ⚪ (@masoomvyas) September 3, 2021
A sudden flurry of boundaries and the game is seesawing again. India need a few tight overs to pull this one back,a wicket would be even better. Bairstow-Pope partnership looks ominous!— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 3, 2021
P.S- Don't see the humour in this jarvo guy,not funny anymore!#INDvENG #Ovaltest
Security at the cricket when Jarvo rocks up pic.twitter.com/qzQuB2rUXO— JD (@jacobduscher8) September 3, 2021
Wonder whether #Jarvo running on to every ground is some PR/marketing gimmick?— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 3, 2021
