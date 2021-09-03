 user tracker image
    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami cuts cake with Indian fans at The Oval

    Indian fans are celebrating Shami's birthday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:52 PM

    Mohammed Shami, who is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, walked out of the dressing room and cut a cake with Indian fans at The Oval during the ongoing fourth Test. The pacer featured in the playing eleven of India in the first three Test matches and scalped 11 wickets in them.

    In a heart-warming gesture, Shami walked out of the dressing room during the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval and cut a cake brought by the fans to celebrate his 31st birthday. Shami, who was benched for the fourth Test due to a niggle injury, walked out with Wriddhiman Saha before accepting and cutting the cake from the members of Bharat Army, a Team India fan group, who make their presence felt in all the stadiums hosting the matches of the Indian cricket team.

