IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami cuts cake with Indian fans at The Oval

In a heart-warming gesture, Shami walked out of the dressing room during the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval and cut a cake brought by the fans to celebrate his 31st birthday. Shami, who was benched for the fourth Test due to a niggle injury, walked out with Wriddhiman Saha before accepting and cutting the cake from the members of Bharat Army, a Team India fan group, who make their presence felt in all the stadiums hosting the matches of the Indian cricket team.