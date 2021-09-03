IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami cuts cake with Indian fans at The Oval

Today at 9:52 PM
Mohammed Shami, who is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, walked out of the dressing room and cut a cake with Indian fans at The Oval during the ongoing fourth Test. The pacer featured in the playing eleven of India in the first three Test matches and scalped 11 wickets in them.
In a heart-warming gesture, Shami walked out of the dressing room during the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval and cut a cake brought by the fans to celebrate his 31st birthday. Shami, who was benched for the fourth Test due to a niggle injury, walked out with Wriddhiman Saha before accepting and cutting the cake from the members of Bharat Army, a Team India fan group, who make their presence felt in all the stadiums hosting the matches of the Indian cricket team.
Enjoy
September 3, 2021
Happy Birthday paaji
@MdShami11 Paaji cutting cake in the stadium , happy birthday sir shami pic.twitter.com/dz13ksppKK— Sukhmeet Singh Bhatia (@sukhmeet12) September 3, 2021
Mohammad Shami celebrating his birthday with the Bharat Army. pic.twitter.com/xAZcuY7vYz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2021
So cool
Williamson in Sri Lanka, Shami in England - celebrating birthday with fans. pic.twitter.com/aB8dfO2YFH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2021
Indeed very sweet
Such a sweet gesture from the Indian crowd for the birthday boy, Shami 🤩— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 3, 2021
Shami bhai was walking through the sidelines and the crowd had a cake in hand which they asked Shami to cut. Our Sher didn’t disappoint them 🥰👌#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings
DAMN
Shami birthday celebration at The Oval. pic.twitter.com/JmNJjywI9w— Abhinav. (@Abhicricket18) September 3, 2021
YESSS
On seeing Shami Birthday Celebration by Bharat Army, Ishant Sharma be like :-#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Zms4V7tVvM— Yash 🏏 🇮🇳 (@HumourslyYash) September 3, 2021
