ENG v IND | Indian batsman need to stop playing just on the front foot, stated Sunil Gavaskar

After a decent start where India scored 28 runs for the first partnership, the visitors lost both their openers to the same score. While India did recover to a certain level thanks to some scores in the lower order, the top order, barring Virat Kohli, was very ineffective. Sunil Gavaskar was critical of the Indian top and middle order and pinpointed technical mistakes made by KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Chesteshwar Pujara. While Rohit was caught behind to a ball which flew off the surface, Rahul was trapped LBW by Ollie Robinson. Pujara, who had scored a fighting 91 in the Leeds Test, poked at an away going delivery which took the edge and ended up in Johnny Bairstow’s gloves.