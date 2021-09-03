ENG v IND | If you are playing for India, you have to take responsibility’,states Shardul Thakur

Today at 2:14 PM
Shardul Thakur, who scored a half century on Day 1 of the fourth Test, has said if you are playing for the country, you have to take responsibility for the side. He scored the quickest half-century of his career, in just 31 balls, breaking a 35 year-old record of fastest Test fifty in England.
English legend Sir Ian Botham scored a 32-ball 50 against New Zealand at The Oval in 1986. He held the record of scoring the fastest half-century in Tests on English soil for 35 years. Thakur scored 57 runs off just 36 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes to make that record his own.
"You have to take responsibility whether you are a pacer or a batter. If you are playing for India, so whenever you get a chance you have to shoulder responsibility by hook or by crook," Shardul said after day's play when asked if the assignment of scoring runs every time adds to the pressure.
"For me, it was a challenge and whenever I get to bat, I have to create such an impact that it opens the door for my team's victory," the Mumbai all-rounder said
The All-Rounder from Mumbai formed a partnership of 63 runs with Umesh Yadav and helped India reach a respectable total of 191. Indian bowlers will look to restrict England on a low total and take the game away especially when they have managed to pick an all important wicket of Joe Root.
