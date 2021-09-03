Did not even know the meaning of some of the abuses from Pakistan players, reveals Virender Sehwag

Today at 4:31 PM
Virender Sehwag, in a conversation with RJ Raunac, revealed that a lot of abuse was hurled towards him when he first played against Pakistan in 1999 and he did not even understand some of it. Sehwag added that he responded by scoring a triple century in the 2003-04 series in Multan.
Virender Sehwag made his debut in 1999 against Pakistan and it was not a very good one. Walking into bat at No. 7 in that match, he was dismissed for only 1 run by Shoaib Akhtar. However, what Sehwag remembered from the game was the welcome that he got at the crease. While speaking to RJ Raunac, Virender Sehwag rekindled memories and incidents of playing against Pakistan during his career.
“I was around 20-21 years old then. When I went in to bat, players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, (Mohammad) Yousuf, and all other Pakistan team members welcomed me by abusing me a lot. I even didn't know some of the bad words they used," Sehwag said on RJ Raunac’s youtube channel.
"It was my first game and I was also nervous. I couldn’t say much in response to the abuses hurled towards me as it was my first game. Around 25,000 people had come to watch the game.”
However, five years down the line, the tables had turned. Sehwag, a first-team regular by then, had established himself as one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket. He responded with an incredible 309 in his very first Test innings in Pakistan. He then went on to play another 13 innings against the arch-rivals and averaged a cool 91.14.
"But later, once I got settled in the team, then I responded to all the abuses with a triple century when we toured Pakistan in 2003-04 and took kind of a revenge. For the same reason I think whenever India plays Pakistan, I still get goosebumps," Sehwag added.
