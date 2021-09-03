Did not even know the meaning of some of the abuses from Pakistan players, reveals Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag made his debut in 1999 against Pakistan and it was not a very good one. Walking into bat at No. 7 in that match, he was dismissed for only 1 run by Shoaib Akhtar. However, what Sehwag remembered from the game was the welcome that he got at the crease. While speaking to RJ Raunac, Virender Sehwag rekindled memories and incidents of playing against Pakistan during his career.