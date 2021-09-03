BAN vs NZ | Don’t think I will change my intent too much, quips Finn Allen
Today at 2:39 PM
New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has stated that he is not going to change his intent and will stick to his aggressive style against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I series. Allen, who tested positive for Covid on his arrival in Dhaka, has joined the team after the completion of his 10-day isolation.
The second-string New Zealand team failed miserably against the home bowlers in the first T20I in Dhaka. The Tigers strangled the Kiwi batsmen by scalping wickets at regular intervals and restricted the visitors to a mere 60 runs. The slowish pitch in Dhaka aided the Bangladesh spinners, who bowled brilliantly accounting for half the wickets.
Allen, who recovered from Covid-19, got back with his teammates ahead of the second T20I in Dhaka. The batsman revealed that he is not ready to give up his aggressive batting style regardless of the conditions offered by the pitch.
"Watching the game was pretty helpful. I saw how they go about things. How I want to do things. I want to use these few days to train and prepare. I don't think I will change my intent too much. I will continue to stick with it. I have been thinking about options. I think I have had pretty good preparations over the last few months for this tour. I have played in similar conditions in some places. I am looking forward to getting stuck in”, Allen said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.
"It is good to be in fresh air, and looking forward to the game today. I hope to do a run around and hopefully have a hit to get familiar with surroundings and conditions. I want to get the fitness back up again to push forward to play pretty soon.”
Speaking on his isolation period after having tested positive for Covid-19, Allen stated that the quarantine period was very difficult. He added that not seeing his teammates was even more difficult than the isolation period. Allen thanked the cricket boards of New Zealand and Bangladesh for their concern and care during his isolation.
"I had some symptoms so I was pretty much in bed. Keeping in touch with people back home, and a few mates in the UK. I couldn't do much anyway. I was clocking Netflix to begin with but it got boring. I tried to find new ways to entertain myself. I did a bit of exercise towards the end," he said.
The 22-year-old star batsman is confident that New Zealand will recover from their loss in the first T20I.
"It was so good to get into the quarantine to see them all. It is a pretty awesome group of guys here. Everyone is buzzing. Fizzing around the hotel all the time. Table tennis is out. It's good. It is nice to be around everyone. It is an environment to thrive off," he said.
