BAN vs NZ | Don’t think I will change my intent too much, quips Finn Allen

"Watching the game was pretty helpful. I saw how they go about things. How I want to do things. I want to use these few days to train and prepare. I don't think I will change my intent too much. I will continue to stick with it. I have been thinking about options. I think I have had pretty good preparations over the last few months for this tour. I have played in similar conditions in some places. I am looking forward to getting stuck in”, Allen said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.