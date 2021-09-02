 user tracker image
    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur's 31-ball fifty in the fourth Test at The Oval

    Shardul Thakur slammed fifty in 31 balls

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur's 31-ball fifty in the fourth Test at The Oval

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:53 PM

    Shardul Thakur, who got a chance to play the fourth Test in place of Mohammed Shami at The Oval on Thursday, slammed a 31-ball fifty to shift the momentum towards the visitors who were 127/8 at one stage. The 29-year-old brought up his 2nd Test fifty with a six off Ollie Robinson's bowling.

    Shardul Thakur grabbed his first opportunity on the England tour with both his hands and slammed a 31-ball fifty in the fourth Test versus England at The Oval on Thursday. With India reeling at 127 for 7, Shardul joined forces with Umesh Yadav and stitched a 48-ball 63 run partnership with Umesh Yadav.

    Facing the 31st delivery of his innings, the right-hander pulled an Ollie Robinson delivery for six, scoring the second-fastest Test fifty for India in the process. Former India captain Kapil Dev had scored a Test fifty off 30 balls.

