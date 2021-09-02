IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur's 31-ball fifty in the fourth Test at The Oval

Today at 9:53 PM
Shardul Thakur, who got a chance to play the fourth Test in place of Mohammed Shami at The Oval on Thursday, slammed a 31-ball fifty to shift the momentum towards the visitors who were 127/8 at one stage. The 29-year-old brought up his 2nd Test fifty with a six off Ollie Robinson's bowling.
Shardul Thakur grabbed his first opportunity on the England tour with both his hands and slammed a 31-ball fifty in the fourth Test versus England at The Oval on Thursday. With India reeling at 127 for 7, Shardul joined forces with Umesh Yadav and stitched a 48-ball 63 run partnership with Umesh Yadav.
Facing the 31st delivery of his innings, the right-hander pulled an Ollie Robinson delivery for six, scoring the second-fastest Test fifty for India in the process. Former India captain Kapil Dev had scored a Test fifty off 30 balls.
Shardul Thakur's entertaining knock comes to an end on 57.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021
Live - https://t.co/OOZebPnBZU #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/eFVovn3Wvb
Wowwwwww— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021
Well played @imShard #lordthakur pic.twitter.com/x2VHQycLXh
Shardul Thakur smashed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021
Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur— Imabzkhan™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 2, 2021
For India For CSK pic.twitter.com/zSXFgJfSSo
India sleep well when Shardul plays well. Well played 👑 pic.twitter.com/duV1raozg1— Aumbeti Roydo (@aumbetiroydo) September 2, 2021
A maiden fifty for Lord Shardul. Such an impressive inning at a crucial moment when team India needed him the most at fourth test, Day1 of #IndvsEng.— 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@aka_dpu) September 2, 2021
Brilliant knock. Unexpected. Simply Wowww! pic.twitter.com/fEWVHvuueY
When you get India's top order cheaply but then realise you gotta bowl to Lord Shardul now.#ENGvIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/304z16KE5p— Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) September 2, 2021
If Shardul Thakur's batting today had a face: pic.twitter.com/M6iEPDaYZP— Manya (@CSKian716) September 2, 2021
Shardul's time has come. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/GXHEvP2IsR— baqi (@baqicricketer) September 2, 2021
Nothing, just LORD SHARDUL owning England's best bowler today.🔥 #ENGvIND #shardulthakurpic.twitter.com/vGRAAC9XxT— Ryan (new account) (@ryandesa_07) September 2, 2021
