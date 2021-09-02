IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's wait for 71st hundred continues despite second consecutive fifty

Today at 8:13 PM
Virat Kohli looked solid on the opening day of the 4th Test and scored his 2nd consecutive Test fifty, first time in the format since 2019 but edged another angled delivery from Ollie Robinson to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on Thursday. Kohli's wait for his 71st hundred continues with the dismissal.
India captain Virat Kohli has now played 53 international innings without hitting a hundred. The 32-year-old scored a fluent fifty on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Oval but fell for the third time to Ollie Robinson in the series after the pacer bowled a delivery which jagged off the seam before taking an edge and landing into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow.
Fans, who have been waiting for Kohli's elusive 71st hundred, were quick to react after his dismissal for 96-ball 50.
Fans :Yeh kohli ki 50 ho gayi aaj toh 100 fix— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) September 2, 2021
Kohli made two half centuries on the trot, but England’s pace bowlers have clearly had his measure in this series, inducing edges even when he looked well settled. This time he’s edged one off the back foot. And India’s troubles mount further— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 2, 2021
@BCCI Again repeating fifth time since last 1 year….….. Kohli needs to be replaced as a leader. He is basically a “Pata” wicket player, can’t negotiate good deliveries outside off stamp. His technics are faulty. His leadership qualities are questionable.— Parthadeb Datta (@allbanker) September 2, 2021
71st ain't coming this series, so just enjoy good knocks like these.. Happy with his performance of his last two innings, well played @imVkohli ❤— Srinivas🏌🌊 (@viratian_life) September 2, 2021
Struggle to find that 71st century continues! When Virat Kohli scored his last international century in November 2019, Coronavirus didn't even exist at that time & the Americans were having complete control over Afghanistan then. It's been almost 21 months now. #INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DlR2WOmMmu— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 2, 2021
@imVkohli anna 😭 pic.twitter.com/NfYb40VkEK— Bangalore Rebel (@RebelTweetzz) September 2, 2021
I was out, keeping one eye on cricbuzz for score update of #IndvsEng #4thTest. I reached home #ViratKohli was on 50, i rushed to tv. When i turned on my tv i saw....... #ykiyk and my reaction was pic.twitter.com/PhYAg2XfPX— Shivam modi (@Shivammodi718) September 2, 2021
@imVkohli , @BCCI cannot drop you from test team or remove you from captaincy. It looks like, you will have do it yourself. Please could you do this and concentrate on White ball cricket. We need a better captain to helm the Indian team.— Shishir Dash (@SKD2411) September 2, 2021
Joe Root has become "Vintage Kohli" and Virat Kohli has become "Vintage Root" this year in Test cricket.— Sandeep kumar batalvi (@sandeepbatalvi) September 2, 2021
