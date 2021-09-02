 user tracker image
    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's wait for 71st hundred continues despite second consecutive fifty

    Virat Kohli scored 50 runs in the first innings of the 4th Test at The Oval

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:13 PM

    Virat Kohli looked solid on the opening day of the 4th Test and scored his 2nd consecutive Test fifty, first time in the format since 2019 but edged another angled delivery from Ollie Robinson to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on Thursday. Kohli's wait for his 71st hundred continues with the dismissal.

    India captain Virat Kohli has now played 53 international innings without hitting a hundred. The 32-year-old scored a fluent fifty on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Oval but fell for the third time to Ollie Robinson in the series after the pacer bowled a delivery which jagged off the seam before taking an edge and landing into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow

    Fans, who have been waiting for Kohli's elusive 71st hundred, were quick to react after his dismissal for 96-ball 50. 

    Oh God Lol sealed

    On point 

    Bit harsh maybe?

    Congratulations to Kohli 

    and they said patience is the key 

    HAHAHA foot-in-mouth

    Oh God Lol sealed

    agree with this?

    damn

