IND vs ENG | Ravichandran Ashwin overlooked again as India continue with Ravindra Jadeja in XI, Twitter reacts

Today at 4:47 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin was once again overlooked by the management and not included in India's playing XI for the 4th Test against England at The Oval on Thursday. India has gone ahead with the same template of 4 seamers and a spinner. Umesh and Shardul have replaced Ishant and Shami respectively.
Sad moment for Ashwin fans
No Ashwin?!!! (Should save this as templated tweet now) #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/lOwrskMQd6— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 2, 2021
Let's hope it does work out
I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021
Such a shame on Ashwin missing out
He’s only the number 2 ranked Test bowler in the world playing on a ground that could potentially aid spinners and yet he misses out?? #Ashwin— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 2, 2021
Someone saying their " Mann ki Baat "
Modi ji should intervene for Ashwin 😅— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 2, 2021
LOL
R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami right now...#IndvsEng #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oOUpBvUFoI— CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) September 2, 2021
Oh god! LOL...
Ashwin at this moment knew he isn't playing again.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Mrey6IyRCl— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) September 2, 2021
I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.