 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG | Ravichandran Ashwin overlooked again as India continue with Ravindra Jadeja in XI, Twitter reacts

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ashwin has been left out again from the playing XI

    Twitter

    IND vs ENG | Ravichandran Ashwin overlooked again as India continue with Ravindra Jadeja in XI, Twitter reacts

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:47 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin was once again overlooked by the management and not included in India's playing XI for the 4th Test against England at The Oval on Thursday. India has gone ahead with the same template of 4 seamers and a spinner. Umesh and Shardul have replaced Ishant and Shami respectively.

    Sad moment for Ashwin fans frown

    Let's hope it does work out 

    Such a shame on Ashwin missing out cry

    Someone saying their " Mann ki Baat "

    laughing

    LOL

    Oh god! LOL... sealed

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down