IND vs ENG | Kohli overtakes Tendulkar to become fastest cricketer to score 23,000 international runs

Virat Kohli, on Thursday, became the fastest batsman to score 23,000 international runs, taking 32 fewer innings than batting great Sachin Tendulkar. The 32-year-old came to bat in his 490th international innings after the fall of KL Rahul's wicket on Day 1 of the 4th Test at The Oval.
India captain Virat Kohli might be struggling for runs but a major record came his way after he became the fastest batsman to score 23,000 runs in international cricket. The 32-year-old took 490 innings to overtake Sachin Tendulkar, who took 522 innings to achieve the feat.
Other batsmen on the list are Ricky Ponting (544), Jacques Kallis (551), Kumar Sangakkara (568), Rahul Dravid (576) and Mahela Jayawardene (645 innings).
Fewest Innings to complete 23,000 runs in International cricket:
Virat Kohli - 490
Sachin Tendulkar - 522
Virat Kohli began his quest for 71st international hundred all over again, after the fall of second wicket in the form of opener KL Rahul, on Day 1 of the 4th Test in Leeds. Rohit Sharma could manage only 11 runs in the first innings and was the first one to depart on Tuesday.
Kohli had managed scores of 0, 42, 20, 7 and 55 in the first 3 Test matches of the series which is currently levelled at 1-1. The fifth and final Test will be played from September 10.
