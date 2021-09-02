ENG VS IND | Pressure is on England, they have to win series in their own country, asserts Ravi Shastri

"If anyone thinks that this Indian team is going to back off, they have another thing coming because at 1-1, we are playing overseas, the pressure is on England. They have to win in their own country. We have done what we had to do with them in India. So, the ball is in their court and we will fight, there's no question about it," Shastri told Times Now Navbharat during the promotion of his new book ‘Stargazing’.