ENG VS IND | Pressure is on England, they have to win series in their own country, asserts Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has asserted that the India team has already defeated the England team during their tour of India and the pressure is now on them to win the 5-Test series in their home conditions. Shastri also made it clear that India were now going to back down.
During England’s tour of India earlier this year, the India side proved their dominance on their home turf and won three out of four Tests, three T20Is out of five and two ODIs out of the three. With scores levelled at 1-1 in the ongoing 5-match Test series, the fourth match at The Oval would prove to be very crucial for both sides. Shastri has stated that it is England who would be under pressure as they are obliged to win on their home turf.
"If anyone thinks that this Indian team is going to back off, they have another thing coming because at 1-1, we are playing overseas, the pressure is on England. They have to win in their own country. We have done what we had to do with them in India. So, the ball is in their court and we will fight, there's no question about it," Shastri told Times Now Navbharat during the promotion of his new book ‘Stargazing’.
After India were crushed by the hosts during the third Test at Headingley, the India head coach stated that the India side would have to solely focus on the positives thus far and that the series is wide open. He also explained how the England side got too big of a lead after bundling out the visitors for 78 runs at the third Test at Headingley.
"It's very easy, you just go back to Lord's. Just think Lord's, forget the last one. As simple as that. I know it's easier said than done but we should remember your good moments as well. Such things happen in the game,’’ he stated.
"England was in the driver's seat and we snatched victory. In the last Test match, they bowled brilliantly. They caught us on the hop on the very first day of the Test match, they put us on the back foot. Even though we showed glimpses of a fight in the second innings, I think that first, you know, early dismissal of our players and getting all out for 78 played its part. But this series is wide open."
The five-match Test series is now levelled 1-1 and the fourth Test at The Oval is scheduled to start Thursday, September 2.
