END VS IND | Relation with Ravi Shastri built on mutual respect and trust, states Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has stated that his relationship with India head coach Ravi Shastri was built on a foundation of trust and mutual respect. He also asserted that both himself and Shastri had the same vision, which was to take Indian cricket to a higher and refined level than before.

Kohli commented on his relationship with Shastri and explained how the duo share a meaningful relationship. The 32-year-old also stated that he was proud of the fact that India was the team that everyone wanted to beat every time they played somewhere.

"Our working relationship, and off the field as well, has been built on mutual respect and trust, on a vision that has been shared, which has been focussed in one direction which is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place than we found it," said Kohli at the launch of Shastri’s book launch ‘Stargazing’.

"That was always our aim and I think, along with the brilliance of the whole team, the talent that we have been blessed with, we have been able to achieve that.

"We stand as the team that everyone wants to beat anywhere we play in the world and that for us is a matter of immense pride," he added.

The skipper also commented on Shastri’s debut book ‘Stargazing’.

"It's his first book and I hope he writes a few more because he has a lot more to share," said Kohli.

The India head coach also shared a few words about his bonding with Virat Kohli. He then asserted that the main objective of the India team was to play positively and bag victories.

"When you have a captain on the same page, it becomes pretty easy and most of my boys are on a similar page," said Shastri.

"The idea was to take the game forward and play to win. We're not here to fill in the numbers, we're here to play cricket that is positive and play to win.

"It's been one spicy series, that's the way it should be, and I just think it'll be spicier over the next couple of weeks," he added before signing off.

The five-match Test series is now levelled 1-1 and the fourth Test at The Oval is scheduled to start Thursday, September 2.