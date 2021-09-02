BAN VS NZ | Finn Allen’s addition to the side will add a lot of fire to the batting lineup, says Glenn Pocknall

After New Zealand were bundled out for 60 runs during the first T20I, New Zealand head Coach Glenn Pocknall has stated that the addition of Finn Allen to the New Zealand side for the next T20I would bring the required firepower to the batting line-up. Allen recently recovered from Covid-19.

Finn Allen is all set to get integrated back into the New Zealand bubble after two negative COVID-19 test results. Pocknall stated that the New Zealand batsman would have to undergo a couple of procedural fitness tests, before he was included back into the bubble. He also stated that Allen’s addition was a huge deal as he was a key part of the squad.

New Zealand were bundled out for 60 before losing their first-ever T20I match against the hosts.

"It's great for us. He has been a big part of our squad," Pocknall said.

"Hopefully, he will come as soon as possible but he will have to undergo a couple of (fitness) tests. He will definitely come into consideration, it's just a matter of when. He is physically fit but we need to assess on what game he comes into the team.

"He is a very attacking batsman and he had shown that around the world in the shorter format, and he will certainly add a lot of fire in our batting line-up,'' he added.

Further, ahead of the second T20I on Friday, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel stated that he was looking forward to picking Daniel Vettori’s brains and that he hoped to continue his form through the remaining T20Is.

"Two people I had really looked forward as a left-arm bowler were Dan (Daniel Vettori) and Rangana (Herath). l had a brief chat with him (Rangana) and I have got a chat lined up with Dan (Vettori) today about what was his experience in Bangladesh like,'' Patel said.

"It would be nice to pick his (Vettori) brains and what kind of challenges will be there and how to adapt with it.

"It's always nice for a spinner when you come to a surface that gives you assistance and it's really important that you try to make the most of it.

"In a wicket like this, it's all about the control on your length and what you are doing with the ball because sometimes the most dangerous ones don't turn. Sometimes, that can be a challenge as well. Last night was a good night for me and maybe we can try to replicate that throughout the series. Hopefully, we can turn some results our way,’’ the left-arm spinner added.

Patel then stated that the New Zealand side had a lot to learn from their mistakes and he was certain that the team would adapt and implement accordingly.

"Obviously, we will take a lot of learning from yesterday and it's nice to get out there though we were training a few days prior to them. We never know what it's going to be like until we get into the middle. I think we will learn from that pretty quickly and adapt for the next one,'' he said after having a team meeting.

last night.''I think it's (team meeting) about getting a clear idea about what we had experienced last night and what our plans are going forward. It's all about looking ahead and how we can build from yesterday looking for the next game,'' he added before signing off.

The second T20I is scheduled to start on Friday, September 3.