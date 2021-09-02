ENG v IND | Indian team wear black armbands in honour renowned coach Vasoo Paranjape

Today at 8:01 PM
The Indian cricket team members wore black armbands in the honour of late cricket coach Vasoo Paranjape, who died on Monday, on the first day of the Oval Test. He is survived by his wife and son Jatin Paranjape, a former cricketer and national selector.
The death of former Mumbai cricketer and renowned coach Vasoo Paranjape, who died due to age-related illness at the age of 82 on Monday, was mourned by the Indian cricket team members on the opening Day of The Oval Test on Thursday.
The players were seen sporting black armbands during the national anthem ahead of the match. BCCI shared a picture of the same.
"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in a tweet just before start of play on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval.
The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9pEd2ZB8ol— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021
The former first-class cricketer from Mumbai is known for mentoring high-profile cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma.
Tendulkar and Gavaskar paid tribute to their late mentor. "Vasoo sir, as I have always known him, was one of the best coaches I have worked with. He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey since childhood and a mentor in many ways. He was knowledgeable, lively and had a great sense of humour. I had visited him a few months ago and he was his usual humorous self," Tendulkar stated.
"I just find it hard to say that I won’t be able to see him anymore. The other day, I sent a message to Jatin, “I’m coming to Matunga’s side, can I come and see him? If only he is in the best of health.” Jatin didn’t reply, later we got to know why. He is in a better place. All of us enjoyed his company and his cricket. His life is meant to be cherished, what he taught our generation will remain with us till our last breath. When his body was taken, I just told him: “Goodbye captain, you will be in a better place.” I’m sure he will have a better time up there like we all did here," Gavaskar wrote in a column for the Indian Express.
