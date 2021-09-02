ENG v IND | Indian team wear black armbands in honour renowned coach Vasoo Paranjape

"I just find it hard to say that I won’t be able to see him anymore. The other day, I sent a message to Jatin, “I’m coming to Matunga’s side, can I come and see him? If only he is in the best of health.” Jatin didn’t reply, later we got to know why. He is in a better place. All of us enjoyed his company and his cricket. His life is meant to be cherished, what he taught our generation will remain with us till our last breath. When his body was taken, I just told him: “Goodbye captain, you will be in a better place.” I’m sure he will have a better time up there like we all did here," Gavaskar wrote in a column for the Indian Express.