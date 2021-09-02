 user tracker image
    Indian Caotain Ajinkya Rahane

    IND vs ENG | Ajinkya Rahane's career will be over if Suryakumar Yadav replaces him, predicts Brad Hogg

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:35 PM

    Former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg says if Suryakumar Yadav replaces Rahane, the latter’s career might be over. Rahane's lack of consistency over a period of time has sparked a debate whether he should be given more chances with Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar part of the squad.

    In the ongoing 5-match series, the Indian vice-captain has only managed to aggregate 95 runs in five innings with the highest score of 61 in the second Test at Lords.“There is a big thought and I’m thinking it as well to bring Surykumar Yadav in at number 5 in place of Ajinkya Rahane, but once you do that, Ajinkya Rahane is out for good, it is a career-changing move and you’ve got to give Suryakumar Yadav a number of opportunities. I don’t think you want to pull the cord yet , you need that experience,” stated Hogg on his Youtube channel.The 33-year-old’s inconsistency has put India’s middle order in jeopardy so far in this series. His batting has come under heavy scrutiny.The 50-year-old further added, Suryakumar’s inclusion can hamper team combination and stability of the batting order. “Having Surykumar Yadav and Pant coming in together at 5 and 6 exposes that lower order because both players are aggressive,” Hogg stated.

