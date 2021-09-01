Reports | Tamim Iqbal pulls out of T20I World Cup 2021

"I just called board president Papon bhai (Nazmul Hasan) and chief selector Nanno bhai (Minhajul Abedin) few minutes back and said that I don't think I should be playing in the World Cup and I am not available for it. I have taken that decision and I will stick to it. I am not retiring. It is just that I am not available for this World Cup”, Tamim added.