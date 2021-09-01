Reports | Tamim Iqbal pulls out of T20I World Cup 2021
Today at 3:27 PM
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn from the 2021 ICC T20I World Cup in UAE which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Earlier, Tamim sustained a knee injury during the Test series in Sri Lanka that had led to him missing the T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia this year.
After sustaining a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka, Tamim Iqbal missed the following T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia. The Bangladesh opener has now withdrawn his participation from ICC T20I World Cup in UAE which is scheduled to begin on October 17.
The southpaw stated that it is not fair to replace the players who opened for Bangladesh in his absence against Zimbabwe and Australia.
''As I did not play in the last 15 to 20 T20 matches, and whoever replaced me, I don't think it would be fair on them if I take their place," the southpaw said through a video message on Facebook.
Tamim also added that he was not thinking of retiring from international cricket anytime soon, and added that he has communicated with the Bangladesh cricket board regarding his unavailability for the ICC T20I World Cup.
"I just called board president Papon bhai (Nazmul Hasan) and chief selector Nanno bhai (Minhajul Abedin) few minutes back and said that I don't think I should be playing in the World Cup and I am not available for it. I have taken that decision and I will stick to it. I am not retiring. It is just that I am not available for this World Cup”, Tamim added.
Tamim reckoned that he will get back soon to International cricket after retaining complete fitness to play the game.
''I think game-plan in one of the biggest reasons, because I am not playing this format for a long time and second... (knee) injury, but I don't think that is a big problem because I feel I will be okay before the World Cup," he added.
Earlier, Tamim Iqbal had been excluded from the five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand which begins today, September 1.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.