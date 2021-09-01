Reports| Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the opener of the T20I series

Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20I victory against New Zealand as the hosts conquered the game with a seven-wicket victory. The Bangladesh spinners along with experienced Mustafizur Rahman restricted the visitors to a paltry score of 60 by scalping all 10 wickets in 16.5 overs.

Bangladesh have continued their winning streak at home as they clinched their first-ever T20I victory against New Zealand. It saw New Zealand's second-string team struggle against the Bangladesh bowlers in Dhaka as the Black Caps batsmen were restricted to a paltry score of 60 by the home bowlers in the first of the five-match T20I series.

Bangladesh's spinners, Nasum Ahmed and Mehdi Hasan along with Shakib Al Hasan, restricted the flow of runs while taking crucial wickets at the same time while the seam bowlers Muztafizur Rahman and Mohammed Saifuddin exhibited a great show with their pace attack. It saw the bowlers pick up three and two wickets respectively.

Mehdi Hasan started off the attack by sending off the young debutant Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck but while captain Tom Latham (18) tried his best to rebuild the New Zeland innings with the help of Henry Nicholls (18), the pair could only add 34 runs for the fifth wicket.

Deafening a low score against the hosts was not an easy task for the visitors, but the Kiwi bowlers tried hard to put pressure upon the Tigers. Bangladesh started slowly but eventually, their innings progressed well as Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim (16) tackled New Zealand's spinners at ease. Shakib scored a crucial 25 but he could didn't finish the innings after he gave away his wicket to the debutant Rachin Ravindra.

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the second match of the five-match T20I series on Friday, September 3.