Liam Plunkett to leave England to play in USA’s Major Cricket League

Former England and Surrey pacer Liam Plunkett is set to leave English cricket at the end of this season to feature in Major Cricket League in the United States. Plunkett last played for England in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's, where he had returned with 3/42.

Surrey announced on Tuesday, August 31, that Plunkett would leave the club after the three-year contract expires at the end of 2021 to join the new T20 competition in America, where he would play and also work as an Academy coach for The Philadelphians, a team in the Eastern Division of Minor League Cricket, a level below the major league.

"I would like to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and backing I have received over the last three years,” Plunkett told the Surrey CCC website. “Moving onto the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States.

"I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England and, after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities.

“In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket."

🤝 Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey at the end of the season after three years with the Club.



We wish Liam the very best of luck as he heads across the pond to start a new chapter of his cricket career in the USA. 🇺🇸 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 31, 2021

Having made his international debut during Pakistan’s tour of England in 2005, Plunkett represented England in 89 ODIs, 13 Tests and 22 T20Is for England, claiming a total of 201 wickets across formats. He was an integral part in England's 2019 World Cup triumph at home, with 11 wickets at 24.11 and an economy of 4.85. He had returned with 3/42 in the final, including the key wicket of Kane Williamson.

He also played in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018.

The 36-year-old, who is married to Emeleah Erb, an American native, had spoken about the possibilities of playing in the US last year.

Surrey's director of cricket, Alec Stewart, said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish Liam the very best with his new challenge in America. Whenever he is in London, he will always be welcomed back to visit the Kia Oval."