IPL 2021| Have made few changes to my bowling action ahead of IPL 2021 in UAE, reveals Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat has stated that he has worked on few changes to his bowling action ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. Earlier, Unadkat took a break from social media after being disappointed for his exclusion from the Indian second-string team which toured Sri Lanka.

IPL 2021 was called off earlier this year as India witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. Later, it was decided by the officials to conduct the second leg of IPL in UAE, which is scheduled to begin on September 19. Ahead of the second half of IPL 2021, Jaydev Unadkat, one of the experienced players in the Rajasthan Royals squad has stated that he has been working on his bowling technique to perform better in the second leg of the tournament.

Unadkat has claimed four wickets from four matches he played for Rajasthan Royals in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. The left-arm medium-pacer revealed that he has made a few changes to his bowling action ahead of the IPL 2021 in UAE.

"I have worked on some of the technicalities in my bowling. I wanted to make a few changes in my bowling action, so was working on that, and that itself requires a good amount of time, so I was devoted towards making those changes and getting used to them," Unadkat was quoted as saying in a media release issued by Royals.

Unadkat clinched three wickets against Delhi Capitals during the first half of IPL 2021, which earned him the Man of the Match award. The Rajasthan Royals under their new skipper, Sanju Samson, are in the fifth position on the points table with three wins and four losses from seven matches. Unadkat stated that it is a good start for the team ahead of the second leg of IPL in UAE.

"It's been a good start for the team and for me personally as well. That game (against DC) was crucial, I was coming back into the team, so I had to do well. I was pretty happy with the way I was bowling in that part of the season, and I'll be looking to continue doing the same in this phase as well but with a few improvements that I've been working on during the off season.

The Rajasthan Royals pacer lauded Chetan Sakariya for his hard work in the first half of IPL 2021 in India.

"He's (Sakariya) a very honest guy, keeps working hard for his game so it's good to see him get rewarded. He's been doing that for Saurashtra and now he did that for RR as well. So yes, really happy for him and I believe he'll only learn and get better as he's quite young." Unadkat said that the duo have talked about the "technical aspects of bowling", and Sakariya comes up to him "whenever he has doubts in his bowling".

Jaydev Unadkat is one of the senior players in the Rajasthan Royals squad and he stated the mentoring role is not something new for him.

"I think I've been playing that role in our team for the past 2-3 years because of the experience I have in the IPL till now, and I quite like to do it. Nowadays to be honest, it's not about one leader in the pack, everyone who is coming in has played at the highest level somewhere or the other down the line."

The 29-year-old stated the conditions in UAE for IPL 2021 will be similar to the last year when the tournament was completely held in the UAE.

"It is harder to bowl when the boundaries are smaller like in Sharjah because the batsmen are more confident of clearing the boundary, but you got to accept the challenge and find ways to bowl.

"We know that those games are going to be high scoring, so you got to be aware that even if you get hit, you must come back stronger," he said. On a batting belter like Sharjah, putting a plug on fours and sixes will be paramount. It's not about going for 24 runs or getting 2 wickets – it's about restricting those boundaries. In a ground which is small, and has flat wickets, every single ball matters. We've played quite a few games on all the grounds last season, and the wickets and the weather are going to be similar, and we're confident that we can do well," he signed off.

Earlier, Unadkat took a break from social media after facing exclusion from the second-string squad which toured Sri Lanka earlier this year.