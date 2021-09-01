IND vs ENG | Ravindra Jadeja fit and available, the decision on Ashwin’s inclusion before toss, says Bharat Arun

India bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja is fully fit for the fourth Test but the decision on Ashwin’s inclusion will be decided before the toss. The all-rounder has been handy with the bat in the series so far, but he has not created an impact yet with the ball.

Ahead of the fourth Test at Headingley, there were talks on Ravindra Jadeja’s fitness for playing the fourth Test. But, India bowling coach Bharat Arun has confirmed that Jadeja is fit and available for the fourth Test at Oval.

"It was a very, very normal precautionary scan he went through. All he had to do was to wear a hospital uniform and click a picture that created a scam," he said.

Bharat Arun stated that Ashwin and Jadeja are important players for the team, but their inclusion will be depending upon the conditions offered by the pitch. He added that if conditions are in favor of spin bowlers, the duo will ball together against the England batsman.

"Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers we have, and its unfortunate that he has not played so far but if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, they will definitely both be bowling in tandem," Arun said when asked if both the spinners can fit into the playing XI at Oval which aids spin bowling.

The bowling coach stated the history of Oval is in favour of spin bowlers, but the English batsman has been well prepared for the spinning conditions.

"History at the Oval says that it aids spin but you also know how the Englishmen are wary of Ashwin's abilities of what he could do if there is any assistance from the track. The best thing would be to decide after looking at the track tomorrow morning as anything could happen between now and tomorrow. So we look at it tomorrow morning and decide."

Bharat Arun backed the Indian bowlers as he reckoned that the bowlers should not be judged by England’s huge score in one innings.

"It's a challenge for bowlers to defend low scores and they have done it in the past. I don't think its fair to pull up the bowlers if they haven't done it on one occasion and you got to realize we are playing closely fought international series. There are bound to be losses, which we know and we have to accept and take positives and then move on," Arun said.

Arun also stated that Team India have done impossible things in the past and the squad will play their best cricket to retain the momentum in the series.

"We have done it in the past, we were bowled out for 36 and bounced back. Also against England at home, we came back after big defeat (in Chennai). We can take confidence from what we have done in past. You will see a lot more spirited performance."