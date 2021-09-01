ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli is repeating the same mistakes continuously, reckons VVS Laxman

Ahead of the fourth Test at Oval, VVS Laxman stated that Virat Kohli is repeating the same mistake of playing outside the off-stump line. He added that Kohli should adopt patience against the English bowlers, who stick to their basics to trick the Indian skipper by knowing his weakness.

England vanquished India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley to level the series 1-1. The visitors are facing inconsistency in the middle order as the batsmen have not yet made a remarkable knock in the ongoing five-match series. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the third Test for the first time in the series to end their drought for runs. The Indian skipper is looking forward to continuing his good run from the second innings at Headingley.

Virat Kohli last scored a three-digit score in 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata and it has seen Team India alongside cricket fans eagerly waiting for the Indian skipper to score his 71st century. The pressure on the skipper is on a high level as the team head into the fourth Test at Oval but VVS Laxman reckoned that Kohli is repeating the same mistake of playing outside the off-stump line.

"However, Kohli is repeating his mistake of playing the line outside off stump away from his body and he will need to work on that. There is not much time left before the next Test and this is the challenge of international cricket," explained Laxman, reported HT.

Cricket experts from various parts of the world have already commented on Virat Kohli's poor technique while playing the ball outside the off-stump. Laxman added that Kohli should adopt patience against the English bowlers to tackle the pressure situation.

“The bottom line as far as I am concerned is that Virat Kohli has not shown the patience that England bowlers have shown against him. That was the only difference."He has not got out defending a lot of times. He has gone towards the ball in all his dismissals,” Bangar said while speaking in a YouTube video uploaded on Aakash Chopra's channel.

"If you see his dismissals from 2014, he did not get out playing the drive as many times as he got out defending. I feel he is playing the sixth or seventh stump delivery, which is not required to be played. He needs to check his position when the ball gets released.

Virat Kohli has scored only 124 runs from 5 innings in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. India will face England in the fourth Test at Oval on Thursday, September 2.