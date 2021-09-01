ENG VS IND | Ravichandran Ashwin must play at The Oval, asserts Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has asserted that Ravichandran Ashwin should have played the third Test at Headingley, which India lost by an innings margin, and added that the all-rounder should certainly play at The Oval. Ashwin, the second-ranked Test bowler, didn't feature in any of the first three Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't included in the India playing XI in each of the first three Tests of against England, and the decision has sparked several debates.

Nasser Hussain was one among the many, who gave his views on the same. The former England captain explained how Ashwin should have been a part of the India side that played against the England side with five-left handers at Headingley, whiile asserting that the off-spinner is a must-have at The Oval.

"What India do have is an off-spin bowler ranked No. 2 in the world and a batsman good enough to have made five Test centuries in Ravichandran Ashwin. He should have played at Headingley against England’s five left-handers and he must play at The Oval," Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Ashwin is the highest Test wicket-taker among India's current bowlers with 413 wickets from 79 matches. He's currently the second-ranked Test bowler and is placed fourth among all-rounders. His most recent Test hundred came against England in the second Test at Chennai, earlier this year, which fetched him the Player of the Match award.

Hussain explained how Ashwin is likely to replace Ishant Sharma, as the latter returned with figures of 22-0-92-0 at Headingley.

"So the most likely solution is that Ashwin will come in for a seamer, most likely Ishant Sharma who struggled at Headingley, and join Ravindra Jadeja in a more balanced looking side with a deeper batting line-up as long as Jadeja recovers from his knee injury," stated Hussain.

The five-match Test series is now levelled 1-1 and the fourth Test at The Oval is scheduled to start Thursday, September 2.