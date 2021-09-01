ENG vs IND | Prasidh Krishna added to India's Test squad

Today at 3:27 PM
Prasidh Krishna has been added to India's squad ahead of their fourth Test against England at The Oval. The right-arm quick, who was on the stand-by list and has been training with the team from the start of the tour, was roped in after a request from the team management to the selection committee.
As per a BCCI release, Prasidh Krishna has been included in India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test, as an additional fast-bowling option.
The 25-year-old had made his international debut against the same opposition during the three-match ODI series at home, earlier this year.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test," BCCI said in a release.
The five-match series is currently leveled at 1-1, with the fourth Test to be played at The Oval, beginning Thursday, September 2.
India’s squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
