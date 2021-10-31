T20 World Cup | It's India vs Pakistan or Australia versus England final, predicts Shane Warne

Today at 12:44 PM
Following Australia's 8-wicket defeat to England on Saturday, Shane Warne has predicted that the final of T20 World Cup 2021 will witness either na India versus Pakistan, or Australia versus England final. Virat Kohli-led team India, who lost to Pakistan last Sunday, will face New Zealand today.
While England have won three out their three matches, Australia faced their first defeat of the tournament on Saturday. The drubbing has affected Australia's Net Run Rate (NRR) significantly and the Aaron Finch-led team will look for comprehensive wins against Bangladesh and West Indies.
In the Group 2 of Super 12s, Pakistan are rampant with three wins in as many matches. Afghanistan and Namibia are placed second and third respectively, while New Zealand (4th) and India (5th) are yet to open their accounts. The two sides face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 31.
However, Australia legend Shane Warne has predicted that India, Pakistan, Australia and England will be the four semi-finalists. Further, the 52-year-old in his tweet on Saturday, added that the summit clash will be played be played either between India and Pakistan, or Australia and England.
I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi’s & final…— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021
1.England
2. Australia
1.Pakistan
2. India
Semi’s
Eng V India
Aust V Pak
So final will be either
India V Pak or
Aust V England @SkyCricket @FoxCricket
The final of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
