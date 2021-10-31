T20 World Cup 2021 | We’ll take Afghanistan defeat as a stepping stone for future, says Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia were restricted to 98/9 in their run-chase of 160, largely due to the brilliance of Naveen-ul-Haq and Hamid Hasan, who returned 3/26 and 3/9 respectively from four overs. David Wiese was the lone mainstay, scoring 26 off 30.

“We knew it would be a level up from the previous games,” Erasmus said. “Afghanistan got away with the bat and a few partnerships stretched the total. I don't think the pitch changed too much. To chase 160, you need to bat well. It was the quality of their attack and their cricketers, even with Mujeeb not playing, that showed today. We are going to take this as a stepping stone for the future.”