T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand dent India’s semi-final hopes with dominant eight-wicket win

Today at 10:48 PM
New Zealand outplayed India in either departments to register a thumping eight-wicket win - their first of the T20 World Cup 2021 - at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 31. India’s semi-final hopes now look shaky, after they had lost their tournament opener to Pakistan last week.
It took New Zealand just 14.3 overs to hunt down the 111-run target, with Daryl Mitchell striking a 35-ball 49 with four fours and three sixes. Kane Williamson, who walked at the fall of Martin Guptill’s wicket in the fourth over, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 31-ball 33.
India were pushed on the back foot right at the start, after Williamson opted to bowl. Ishan Kishan, replacing an unfit Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, was rather surprisingly promoted to open ahead of Rohit Sharma, and was holed out at long leg off Trent Boult for 4 in just the third over. KL Rahul, (18), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (9) too, fell early, as India stood at 48/4 after 10.1 overs.
Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26*) couldn’t quite unleash, and could only guide the team to a final score of 110/7. Boult and birthday boy Ish Sodhi led the way for the Blackcaps, finishing 3/20 and 2/17 from their respective four-over spells.
With a second straight defeat, India’s semi-final hopes have taken a significant dent, and they will have to rely on other results to go their way even if they win their remaining three Super 12s matches.
They will play Afghanistan next, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3.
Disappointing!
What a shameful loss those are responsible should took responsibility and stepped out so younger have a chance to play. #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ— swarup kumar rath (@swarupkrath) October 31, 2021
HAHAHA!
Mauka mauka mauka😂😭#INDvsNZ— سید سبطین عابدی (@faqeer_e_haider) October 31, 2021
TOUGH!
It is not the two losses that are bothering but the way they have come. No fight at all. The batsmen simply failed. #INDvsNZ #T20WorldCup— elavasam (@elavasam) October 31, 2021
HAHA!
Breaking!!! Team India qualified for Delhi international airport. #INDvsNZ— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 31, 2021
HARSH!
Always support team india but yeh to banta hai 😢 #INDvsNZ— Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) October 31, 2021
Indian Team Indian Team In Warm-up match. In Main Match pic.twitter.com/0AX8JZP5KZ
ROFL!
Most of the teams stepped into this tournament for winning it meanwhile india are just happy to be involved 😂😂😂😂 #INDvsNZ #BlackCaps a comprehensive victory for NZ over mutilated Indian side. #T20WorldCup india on the brink of exit.— Pakistan team stan account💬 (@salman_sarwar18) October 31, 2021
REALLY HURTING!
Nothing went WELL for #India till now in this #T20WorldCup— VijayJosh (@vijaysaran3797) October 31, 2021
Have to BAT with more INTENT and need to BOWL with accurate LINE & LENGHTS!!
Yes!! #TeamIndia, pls wrk on the basics😞 It’s really hurting💔
Congrats #NewZealand for this Victory👏🏽
The Dominance continues..#INDvsNZ
Mitchell Santner has got the wood over Hardik Pandya in big games!
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya (in ICC tournaments):— Roshan Gede (@GedeRoshan) October 31, 2021
2016 T20 WC, Nagpur: 0, 0, W
2019 WC semifinal, Manchester:
0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, W#T20WorldCup21, Dubai: 2, 0, 1, 1
Total: 6 (22) - two dismissals#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #T20WorldCup
For a change!
Whole world talking about cricket.— 𝐌𝐫. 𝐈𝐦𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭 ⚫🤬 (@i_am_lost_1) October 31, 2021
Le Indians: 😂😂😋#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/s5DYDzHPuc
LOL!
#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/VUv68QB16e— Dheeraj Sharma (@dheerajsharmads) October 31, 2021
HAHA!
‘Hum IPL khelte hain,hamare pass top kai players hain’🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#INDvsNZ— fatimaahsehar (@fatimaahsehar) October 31, 2021
TEARS!
#INDvsNZ— Ashutosh tiwari (@Ashutos81120152) October 31, 2021
Every fan Right now 😓😥 pic.twitter.com/iVSJvDt9P2
HAHAHAHA!
Future coach of Pakistan thinking about playing the next PSL for better training and skills.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/M37k6NsGn7— Junaid Hafeez (@JunaidJaanbaz) October 31, 2021
INDEED!
Host is a Ghost in this event #INDvsNZ #T20WorldCup21— Adnan Iqbal (@AdnanShaggy) October 31, 2021
