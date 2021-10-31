T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand dent India’s semi-final hopes with dominant eight-wicket win

India were pushed on the back foot right at the start, after Williamson opted to bowl. Ishan Kishan, replacing an unfit Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, was rather surprisingly promoted to open ahead of Rohit Sharma, and was holed out at long leg off Trent Boult for 4 in just the third over. KL Rahul, (18), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (9) too, fell early, as India stood at 48/4 after 10.1 overs.