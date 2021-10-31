 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand dent India's semi-final hopes with dominant eight-wicket win

    New Zealand outplayed India by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand dent India's semi-final hopes with dominant eight-wicket win

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:48 PM

    New Zealand outplayed India in either departments to register a thumping eight-wicket win - their first of the T20 World Cup 2021 - at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 31. India’s semi-final hopes now look shaky, after they had lost their tournament opener to Pakistan last week.

    It took New Zealand just 14.3 overs to hunt down the 111-run target, with Daryl Mitchell striking a 35-ball 49 with four fours and three sixes. Kane Williamson, who walked at the fall of Martin Guptill’s wicket in the fourth over, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 31-ball 33.

    India were pushed on the back foot right at the start, after Williamson opted to bowl. Ishan Kishan, replacing an unfit Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, was rather surprisingly promoted to open ahead of Rohit Sharma, and was holed out at long leg off Trent Boult for 4 in just the third over. KL Rahul, (18), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (9) too, fell early, as India stood at 48/4 after 10.1 overs.

    Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26*) couldn’t quite unleash, and could only guide the team to a final score of 110/7. Boult and birthday boy Ish Sodhi led the way for the Blackcaps, finishing 3/20 and 2/17 from their respective four-over spells.

    With a second straight defeat, India’s semi-final hopes have taken a significant dent, and they will have to rely on other results to go their way even if they win their remaining three Super 12s matches.

    They will play Afghanistan next, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3.

