T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Namibia welcome Asghar Afghan with guard of honour in his farewell match

Asghar Afghan received a guard of honour from the Namibia cricket team when he walked out to bat for the last time for Afghanistan in international cricket on Saturday, October 31. Having announced his retirement a day earlier, Afghan scored a 23-ball 31 in his team's first innings effort of 160/5.
Asghar Afghan had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, stating that the team's T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi would be his last. The 33-year-old, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, received a guard of honour from the Namibia cricket team. The former Afghanistan captain scored 31 off 23 balls with three fours and a six.
Earlier, Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first and openers Hazratullah Zazai (33) and Mohammad Shahzad (45) partnered for a 53-run stand in 6.4 overs, before the former fell to JJ Smit in the seventh over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (4) and Najibullah Zadran (7) couldn't contribute much, but Afghan and Nabi (32* off 17) guided the team to 160/5 at the end of 20 overs.
October 31, 2021
Asghar Afghan is one cricketer I admire the most, one of the most selfless cricketer World had ever seen, did everything for the rise of the Afghanistan and taken the team to aaj new level.
Emotional moment for Asghar Afghan as he batted in his last innings for Afghanistan.😢💔 pic.twitter.com/fGUrhFc1ZA— ShaYan Vfc (@ShaYanVK18) October 31, 2021
Most wins in T20Is as a captain:
42 - Asghar Afghan
41 - MS Dhoni
40 - Eoin Morgan
29 - Sarfaraz Ahmed#ThankYouAsgharAfghan
Namibia shows a great gesture by not celebrating the wicket of Asghar Afghan
Afghanistan team also gave him guard of honour as they finished on 160/5
Namibia need 161 to win & it won't be easy task for them.
Asghar Afghan was in tears after playing his final International innings.
Really nice gesture from Namibia's players for Guard of honour to Asghar Afghan.
Really nice gesture from Namibia's players for Guard of honour to Asghar Afghan. #Afghanistan #AsgharAfghan #Namibia pic.twitter.com/9NeI5KYzCk
"I want to give chance to youngsters now. It is the right time for the youngsters come forward." - Asghar Afghan
Afghanistan former cricket captain Asghar Afghan got retired from cricket,
That's very very sad moment for cricket fans because he has some issues that he can't explain.
That's very very sad moment for cricket fans 😔 because he has some issues that he can't explain.#Cricket #AFGvNAM #t20worldcup2021 #asgharafghan
Asghar Afghan received guard of honor after his retirement from Cricket
