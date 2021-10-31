T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Namibia welcome Asghar Afghan with guard of honour in his farewell match

Asghar Afghan had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, stating that the team's T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi would be his last. The 33-year-old, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, received a guard of honour from the Namibia cricket team. The former Afghanistan captain scored 31 off 23 balls with three fours and a six.