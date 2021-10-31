 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Namibia welcome Asghar Afghan with guard of honour in his farewell match

    Asghar Afghan scored 31 off 23 in his farewell match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday

    Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:27 PM

    Asghar Afghan received a guard of honour from the Namibia cricket team when he walked out to bat for the last time for Afghanistan in international cricket on Saturday, October 31. Having announced his retirement a day earlier, Afghan scored a 23-ball 31 in his team's first innings effort of 160/5.

    Asghar Afghan had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, stating that the team's T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi would be his last. The 33-year-old, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, received a guard of honour from the Namibia cricket team. The former Afghanistan captain scored 31 off 23 balls with three fours and a six.

    Earlier, Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first and openers Hazratullah Zazai (33) and Mohammad Shahzad (45) partnered for a 53-run stand in 6.4 overs, before the former fell to JJ Smit in the seventh over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (4) and Najibullah Zadran (7) couldn't contribute much, but Afghan and Nabi (32* off 17) guided the team to 160/5 at the end of 20 overs.

