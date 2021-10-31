T20 World Cup 2021 | Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 WC 2021 with hamstring injury

Shakib had become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is earlier this month, surpassing Lasith Malinga, and currently has 117 wickets at 19.79 in the format. His absence could be a huge blow to Bangladesh, who have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the Super 12s stage. The Mahmadullah-led side also have another injury concern, as wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan missed the West Indies game with a lower midriff injury. The team doctor has asked him to rest till November 1.