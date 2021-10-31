T20 World Cup 2021 | Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 WC 2021 with hamstring injury

Today at 8:53 PM
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the game against West Indies on Friday. Shakib, who featured in all six matches for Bangladesh at the marquee event, scored 131 runs and scalped 11 wickets.
Shakib is currently the joint leading wicket-taker at the marquee event along with Wanindu Hasaranga with 11 wickets, and also has scored 131 runs from six matches at an average of 21.83.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician, Debashish Chowdhury stated that Shakib has been diagnosed with an injury of Grade 1 intensity, and is ruled out from participating in the remaining matches for the national side at the ICC mega event.
"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," said chief physician of the BCB, Debashish Chowdhury.
Shakib had become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is earlier this month, surpassing Lasith Malinga, and currently has 117 wickets at 19.79 in the format. His absence could be a huge blow to Bangladesh, who have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the Super 12s stage. The Mahmadullah-led side also have another injury concern, as wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan missed the West Indies game with a lower midriff injury. The team doctor has asked him to rest till November 1.
Bangladesh will face South Africa next, on Tuesday, November 2 in Abu Dhabi.
