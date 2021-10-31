T20 World Cup 2021 | Love Steve Smith but he should not be in team, says Shane Warne

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Australia lost three wickets in the powerplay in the form of David Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. Smith came into bat after Warner was caught behind by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Woakes. He scored only one run in five balls before he was caught at mid-on by Woakes. Woakes took a one-handed catch off the bowling of Chris Jordan. The Aaron Finch-led side only managed to amass 125 at the end of the innings. In reply, England chased the target in just 11.2 overs thanks to Buttler’s 71 not out off 32 balls with five fours and as many sixes.