T20 World Cup 2021 | Love Steve Smith but he should not be in team, says Shane Warne

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:23 PM

    Shane Warne has criticised Australia’s tactic to leave out Mitchell Marsh and including Steve Smith in the playing XI against England in Dubai. Smith batted at number three for the team and he could score only one run in five balls before he was brilliantly caught at mid-on by Chris Woakes.

    England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Australia lost three wickets in the powerplay in the form of David Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. Smith came into bat after Warner was caught behind by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Woakes. He scored only one run in five balls before he was caught at mid-on by Woakes. Woakes took a one-handed catch off the bowling of Chris Jordan. The Aaron Finch-led side only managed to amass 125 at the end of the innings. In reply, England chased the target in just 11.2 overs thanks to Buttler’s 71 not out off 32 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

    Following the defeat, Shane Warne criticised Australia tactics saying that he loves Smith but he shouldn’t be in Australia's T20I team. 

    "Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn’t be in the T20 team. Marsh has to be !!" Shane Warne said on Twitter.

    The former Australia leg-spinner added that Pakistan and England are showing how to play T20 cricket and that Australia needs to change the way they are playing.

    "Proper T20 cricket that from England ! Australia will hopefully learn how they need to play after that smashing they copped from the Poms. Pakistan & England are showing how to play T/20 cricket. Australia need to change their thinking re style of play plus the team !!!!!" Warne added.

    This was Australia’s first loss in the tournament and the Aaron Finch-led side, with an eye on their negative Net Run Rate (NRR), will now look to comprehensively win their remaining two matches against West Indies and Bangladesh. 

