T20 World Cup 2021 | Jos Buttler is the best white-ball hitter in the world, states Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone hailed Jos Buttler as the best white-ball striker in international cricket currently, after the wicketkeeper batsman struck 32-ball 71* in England’s dominant eight-wicket win over Australia on Saturday. Livingstone himself played a crucial role, returning 1/15 from four overs.

Jos Buttler unleashed his belligerent best against Australia on Saturday, stringing an unbeaten 71 off 32 to seal England’s third straight win at the T20 World Cup 2021. England vice-captain treated each of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa with disdain, striking five fours and as many towering sixes during the 126-run chase.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone could only marvel at the brilliance.

"It was a pleasure to be sat there watching that Jos innings. It was phenomenal to see a genius at work,” Livingstone told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Every single six he hit was 15, 20 rows back, some 50 rows back. I have said it all along - he is the best hitter of the white ball in the world. When he gets on a roll like that there is no stopping him. It was the perfect innings, a clinic of white-ball power-hitting and long may it continue."

Earlier, it were the bowlers who set it up with a collective effort, to bundle out Australia for 125 at the end of 20 overs after Eoin Morgan opted to bowl. Chris Jordan (3/17) and Chirs Woakes (2/23) led the way, with the rest playing their parts. Livingstone reflected on England’s third straight dominant bowling performance, after they had skittled out the West Indies for 55 and limited Bangladesh to 124/9.

"Our bowlers have been phenomenal throughout the tournament and we have great depth within our line-up,” said Livingstone.

"It is hard to hit that Test-match length from the seamers - Woakes' length is perfect for these pitches. We have bowled that beautifully and backed it up as a spin unit. The way our batters have come down the pitch and tried to hit bowlers off their length is something teams haven't quite done to us yet."

Livingstone, who himself returned 1/15, while dismissing Matthew Wade during his four-over spell, revealed of the learnings he has been acquiring from spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel, and spin twins Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

"I have done loads of work on my lengths with Jeets [Jeetan Patel],” the 28-year-old said. It's been about trying to change me as a bowler to try and hit a much better length and not miss full. Thankfully that hard work is starting to pay off and I have done that this tournament.

"I learn so much from Mo [Moeen Ali] and Rash [Adil Rashid] - an off-spinner and a leg-spinner that have probably been two of the best in the world for many years now.

"I get to learn from them which is pretty cool for me. I am pretty blessed to learn the art of spin to go along with my batting."

England will play Sri Lanka next, in Sharjah on Monday, November 1, and Livingstone looks up to the challenge.

"We have said that every pitch is so different and Sharjah will be completely different,” he said.

"Different bounce, much slower. We will have to assess the conditions as quickly as we can and get down to work."