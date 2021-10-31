T20 World Cup 2021 | ‘I want to give chance to youngsters’ - Asghar Afghan on his decision to retire

Today at 6:13 PM
Asghar Afghan stated he has decided to retire from international cricket in order to give more chances to the youngsters in the Afghanistan squad. The former Afghanistan captain scored a 23-ball 31, in guiding his team to 160/5 in his farewell match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
On Saturday, Asghar Afghan had announced his decision to retire from international cricket after the clash against Namibia on Sunday, October 31 in Abu Dhabi. The former Afghanistan captain scored a 23- ball 31 with three fours and a maximum, and helped his side to reach 160/5 at the end of the innings. Asghar, who walked out to bat at No.4, received a guard of honour from the Namibia cricket team.
After the Afghanistan innings, Asghar recealed that he has decided to quit international cricket in order to provide more chances for the youngsters, during an emotional conversation with Alan Wilkins. He also stated that the defeat against Pakistan on Friday, contributed to the decision.
"I want to give a chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now but it's something I cannot explain. In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire. There are plenty of memories, it's difficult for me, but I have to retire," he said, wiping his tears after a gripping chat.
Asghar holds the joint record of most wins as a captain T20I cricket (42 out of 52), alongside MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan (including tied results). The 33-year-old has featured in six Tests, 114 ODIs, and 75 T20Is for Afghanistan, and has led his national side in 115 matches.
Of Asghar's 59 ODIs as captain, Afghanistan won 34. He also led the team in their inaugural Test match against India in Bangalore in 2018. He scored 440 runs from six Tests at an average of 44.00, while 114 ODIs fetched him 2,424 runs at 24.73. In 74 T20Is, Asghar made 1351 runs at an average of 21.79.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.