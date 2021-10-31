T20 World Cup 2021 | Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan's first Test captain, to retire after Namibia clash

Today at 8:34 AM
Afghanistan's first Test captain Asghar Afghan will be retiring from international cricket after team's clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 31. The 33-year-old played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20I, scoring 4215 runs across formats and leading Afghanistan in 115 matches.
The Kabul-born made his international debut in 2009 in an ODI against Scotland. Almost a year later, he made his T20I debut against Ireland in Colombo. He led Afghanistan in their first-ever Test match in 2018 against India in Bengaluru.
Afghan holds the record of most wins as captain in the T20Is and went past MS Dhoni record of 41 wins when Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March this year. The middle-order batsman also holds the record for most consecutive matches for a captain (46) in T20Is. In 59 ODIs as captain, Afghan bagged 34 wins and 21 won 34 and lost 21, while he won 42 off the 52 matches as T20Is captain.
Afghan, in his final Test, struck his highest score of 164 against Zimbabwe and was involved in a 307-run stand with Hashmatullah Shahidi (200 not out). The partnership turned out to be crucial as Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets after posting 545 in the first innings.
Afghanistan face Namibia in their Group 2 Super 12s match on Sunday are placed second in the group after a win and a loss each. The Mohammad Nabi-led side will face India on November 3 and New Zealand on November 7.
