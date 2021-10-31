T20 World Cup 2021 | Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan's first Test captain, to retire after Namibia clash

Afghan holds the record of most wins as captain in the T20Is and went past MS Dhoni record of 41 wins when Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March this year. The middle-order batsman also holds the record for most consecutive matches for a captain (46) in T20Is. In 59 ODIs as captain, Afghan bagged 34 wins and 21 won 34 and lost 21, while he won 42 off the 52 matches as T20Is captain.